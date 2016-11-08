Top Stories
Councillor Ault not seeking re-election
An Amber Alert was issued for Alyssa Langille, 15, on Jan. 16, 2017. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police
Mississauga teen allegedly abducted by two men, Amber Alert issued
Nicholas Nietubyc leaps into the arms of Shane Fraser after Fraser tied the game 4-4 in the third period. January 14, 2016/Dan Lines
Barons Resilient in 5-4 OT win over Canucks
SUPPLIED: Outside of Walmart store. THE CANADIAN PRESS.
Walmart sold food possibly contaminated by wildfire: AHS
Toby Shattler of the Fort McMurray Oil Barons celebrates his 1st period goal in a 4-1 win over the Calgary Mustangs. January 13, 2016/Dan Lines
Win Streak hits 5! MOB dump Mustangs 4-1
Fort McMurray First Nation 468 supports oilsands
SUPPLIED: L-R: Jeff Thompson, Chair, Board of Trustees, FMPSD, Mr. Mac Miao, Tzu Chi Canada’s Vice CEO, and FMPSD Superintendent Doug Nicholls. FMPSD.
FMPSD receives large wildfire donation
Rebuild construction under way in Wood Buffalo.
Track permit and inspection progress online
An example of an emergency kit with basic supplies. Prepared by Emergency Management. Jenna Hamilton. REPORTER. Copyright Rogers Media.
Winter storm season: be prepared
A yard in Gascoyne, ND., which has hundreds of kilometres of pipes stacked inside it that are supposed to go into the Keystone XL pipeline, is shown on Wednesday April 22, 2015. Reviving the Keystone XL pipeline project from Canada has become an official policy of the Republican party in the 2016 election, with its inclusion in the platform that's just been approved at the national convention. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Panetta
New program aims to improve pipeline monitoring and spill response by...
A ship receives its' load of oil from the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Expansion Project's Westeridge loading dock in Burnaby, B.C., in this June 4, 2015, file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BC Government approves Trans Mountain pipeline expansion
Premier Rachel Notley speaking to reporters from the Alberta Legislature.
Notley calls out Fonda for 'tone deaf' approach to 'vital industry'
January 13, 2017 to January 19, 2017

Landmark 6, 10015 Manning Ave. PH:791-6610

Landmark Cinemas
Landmark Cinemas Fort McMurray

 

Monster Trucks (PG)
3D 10:10pm

Live By Night (14A)
3:30pm / 6:30pm / 10:00pm

Underworld: Blood Wars
3D 9:40pm
3:45pm / 6:15pm

Sing (G)
3:15pm / 6:00pm / 9:30pm

Why Him? (14A)
4:15pm / 7:00pm / 10:20pm

Rogue One (PG)

3D 9:50pm

3:00pm / 6:45pm

 

 