Fort McMurray Oil Barons in action against the Spruce Grove Saints. December 31,2016/Taylor Pope. Rogers Media
Oil Barons outlast Saints 4-3
The Oil Barons celebrate their 10-1 win over the Storm. December 30, 2016/Taylor Pope. Rogers Media
MOB Crush Storm 10-1
RCMP CAR
Search warrant leads to several drug seizures
A sign outside the Wood Buffalo RCMP Timberlea detachment.
Man arrested for trespassing and being in possession of stolen...
Supplied, RMWB logo
Fat, oil and grease; contain it, don't drain it
Supplied, RMWB logo
Lac La Biche Winter Trail set to open
canada flag
Drag of lower food prices helps slow Canada's inflation rate to 1.2%...
christmas_art2
Toys for Tickets a success
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. Trump's closest advisers see Democrats' complaints that Moscow hacked their private emails this election season as a case of sour grapes. The pushback comes ahead of the Electoral College vote, Monday, Dec. 19, which is expected to make official Trump's election win. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
In 2017, Canadian economy will get its first taste of the Trump era
Canada flag Canadian flag
Youth need more in person contact, less time online to find work:...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says Canada will capitalize if Trump takes a step back on...
A boat crosses in front of the Transocean Polar Pioneer, a semi-submersible drilling unit that Royal Dutch Shell leases from Transocean Ltd., as it arrives in Port Angeles, Wash., aboard a transport ship after traveling across the Pacific before its eventual Arctic destination in an April 17, 2015 file photo. The federal government says it will ban offshore oil and gas licensing in Arctic waters, a measure to be reviewed every five years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Daniella Beccaria/seattlepi.com via AP, File MAGS OUT; NO SALES; SEATTLE TIMES OUT; TV OUT; MANDATORY CREDIT
Energy industry unfazed after feds announce plan to ban offshore...
December 30, 2016 to January 5, 2017

Landmark 6, 10015 Manning Ave. PH:791-6610

Landmark Cinemas
Landmark Cinemas Fort McMurray

 

Rogue One (PG)

3D: 2:24pm / 7:15pm / 9:30pm /10:00pm

3:15pm / 3:45pm / 6:15pm / 6:45pm / 10:30pm

Collateral Beauty (PG)

4:00pm / 7:00pm / 10:15pm

Office Christmas Party (14A)

3:30pm / 6:30pm / 9:45pm

Moana (G)

3:00pm / 6:00pm / 9:15pm

 