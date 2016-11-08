Top Stories
Brett Edwards of the Fort McMurray Oil Barons skates up ice at the Casman Centre. January 14, 2016/Dan Lines
MOB Shoot Down Eagles 4-2; Win Streak hits 7!
RMWB
Apply to mentor the 2017 Artist in Residency program
Canada flag Canadian flag
Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 1.5 per cent in December:...
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. China's Foreign Ministry has rejected President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion that he might use support of Taiwan as a bargaining chip in future negotiations between the two sides. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Inauguration Day: Trump to become America's 45th president
PHOTO PROVIDED: Fort McMurray Giants Logo
Giants ready to hit the field June 2; home opener slated for June 6
Premier Rachel Notley speaking to reporters from the Alberta Legislature.
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley creates children's ministry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, November 2, 2016. One year after the Liberals triumphed at the federal ballot box thanks in part to promises of a more ethical government, the Conservatives are hoping to hoist Justin Trudeau on his own ethical petard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberal party pays off money borrowed to fight 2015 election campaign
Supplied, RMWB logo
Mayor and Council's Toast of Champions set for January 26
SPCA3
FMSPCA temporarily closed
Fentanyl pills are shown in an undated police handout photo. Politicians and public health officials say increasing access to overdose-fighting medication is key to tackling the fentanyl-fuelled opioid crisis that is moving across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT)
Illicit drug deaths reaches record high 914 in B.C. last year
alberta-health-services-logo
AHS warns public about spike of serious RSV cold virus
Photo was supplied from Google Images
Multiple vehicles damaged at Moose Haven Lodge
mmm_country_ll_btn
mmm_rock_listen_live

Movie Trailers

January 20, 2017 to January 26, 2017

Landmark 6, 10015 Manning Ave. PH:791-6610

Landmark Cinemas
Landmark Cinemas Fort McMurray

 

Monster Trucks (PG)
3D 10:10pm

Live By Night (14A)
3:30pm / 6:30pm / 10:00pm

Underworld: Blood Wars
3D 9:40pm
3:45pm / 6:15pm

Sing (G)
3:15pm / 6:00pm / 9:30pm

Why Him? (14A)
4:15pm / 7:00pm / 10:20pm

Rogue One (PG)

3D 9:50pm

3:00pm / 6:45pm

 

 