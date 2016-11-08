Top Stories
rcmp logo
Wood Buffalo RCMP have made an arrest after man flees traffic stop
A sign outside the Wood Buffalo RCMP Timberlea detachment.
RCMP asking the public for help in locating a female
SUPPLIED: Vicki Gillingham 8th nominee in the Women of Inspiration series. Girls Inc.
Vicki Gillingham is the 8th Women of Inspiration nominee
SUPPLIED: Fort Chipewyan Aquatic Centre. RMWB.
Fort Chipewyan Aquatic Centre officially opens to the community
RCMP CAR
Wood Buffalo RCMP execute Search Warrant
A Canadian police officer talks to a woman after a shooting in a mosque at the Québec City Islamic cultural center on Sainte-Foy Street in Quebec city on January 29, 2017. Two arrests have been made after five people were reportedly shot dead in an attack on a mosque in Québec City, Canada. / AFP / Alice Chiche (Photo credit should read ALICE CHICHE/AFP/Getty Images)
PMO slams Fox News for incorrect tweet about Quebec City shooting...
alberta-health-services-logo
Alberta website lets people see ER wait times, rates quality of care
Jubilee Centre. Sarah Anderson. REPORTER.
RMWB cuts 168 full-time positions
People attend a vigil for victims of the mosque shooting in Quebec City Monday, January 30, 2017 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Unity walk planned in response to Quebec shooting
Alexandre Bissonnette is shown in a photo from his Facebook profile page. Bissonnette was arrested after a shooting at a Quebec City mosque which left six dead and others injured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook MANDATORY CREDIT
Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, far right French...
Supplied: Shootout on the Snye. RMWB Facebook.
Preparations have begun for WinterPLAY 2017
Huskies_WeekendReview
Busy weekend for the Keyano Huskies includes multiple wins
mmm_country_ll_btn
mmm_rock_listen_live

Movie Trailers

January 27, 2017 to February 2, 2017

Landmark 6, 10015 Manning Ave. PH:791-6610

Landmark Cinemas
Landmark Cinemas Fort McMurray

 

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (14A)

3D 7:00pm

3:30pm / 9:45pm

A Dog’s Purpose (PG)

3:00pm / 6:15pm / 9:00pm

La La Land (PG)

2:50pm / 6:00pm / 9:10pm

Split (14A)

3:10pm / 6:30pm / 9:25pm

XXX: Return of Xander Cage

3D 9:35pm

3:50pm / 6:45pm

 

Monster Trucks (PG)
3D 10:10pm

 

 