Eric Szudor of the Fort McMurray Oil Barons slides across to absolutely rob the Pontiacs Ryan Symington. January 8, 2016/Dan Lines
MOB Shutdown Pontiacs to extend Win Streak to 4
Supplied: Shootout on the Snye. RMWB Facebook.
Shootout on the Snye registration open
air-canada-logo
Air Canada flight from Fort McMurray to Toronto develops mechanical...
SUPPLIED: RMWB Facebook page.
FireSmart; controlled burns in Birchwood Trails
Kellyanne Conway walks past reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway cancels tour of oilsands
Oil Barons defenceman Jordan Steenbergen and Kodiak forward Eddie May drop the gloves early in the third period. January 7, 2016/Dan Lines
MOB Out Muscle Kodiaks
Smoke from the May wildfire seen from downtown. NKS Photography. Used with permission.
Wildfire most costly disaster of 2016: Insurance Bureau of Canada
Alberta Legislature
Alberta begins issuing carbon tax rebates to families
SUPPLIED: Wood Buffalo RCMP
Off-highway vehicle use in the RMWB
An area of town heavily damaged in the wildfire. NICOLE BAGGIO. Staff.
Federal trade tribunal says barriers must remain on dumped U.S....
ALBERTA ADVANTAGE
Alberta's tax advantage is gone: report
A view of Two Jack Lake in Banff National Park is shown in an undated handout photo. Parks Canada is preparing for an increase in visitors this year as people across the country and around the world request free annual passes to explore the nation's natural treasures as part of Canada's 150th anniversary celebration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Travel Alberta *MANDATORY CREDIT*
We're No. 1! Canada tops New York Times' list of 2017 travel...
Movie Trailers

January 6, 2017 to January 12, 2017

Landmark 6, 10015 Manning Ave. PH:791-6610

Landmark Cinemas
Landmark Cinemas Fort McMurray

 

Rogue One (PG)

3D: 2:24pm / 7:15pm / 9:30pm /10:00pm

3:15pm / 3:45pm / 6:15pm / 6:45pm / 10:30pm

Collateral Beauty (PG)

4:00pm / 7:00pm / 10:15pm

Office Christmas Party (14A)

3:30pm / 6:30pm / 9:45pm

Moana (G)

3:00pm / 6:00pm / 9:15pm

 